4 injured in Henrico school bus crash

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said four people were injured in a school bus crash on Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to North New Avenue and East Vine Street for a crash involving a Henrico County school bus and a Hyundai sedan.

Police said there were 18 passengers on the bus, and four of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was charged with failing to obey a stop sign.

