Virginia’s governor calls for action to support Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Virginia’s governor called for decisive action to support Ukraine, a country now under attack from Russia.

“He is fundamentally murdering innocent people in Ukraine, and we have to do what we can do to stop it,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

Youngkin is ordering a review of all state government contracts with Russian companies and the Virginia Retirement System to divest any Russian funds.

“This was an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign nation by Vladimir Putin. And I think the world community is coming together and demonstrating that we not only disagree with what he’s doing, but it is so fundamentally wrong that we have to do everything we can,” said Youngkin.

And across the commonwealth, Russian-made spirits are now pulled from Virginia ABC store shelves.

The governor says while the conflict is halfway around the world, there are things Virginia can do, and Democrats agree.

“I’m glad to see that the governor and others in both parties jumped on that. And I do think we need to re-examine whether it’s VRS or state agencies doing business with Russia. We are trying to economically boycott them,” said Sen. Mark Warner, (D) Virginia.

Meanwhile, Youngkin says he will be watching the President’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night. The governor says he hopes President Joe Biden is hearing Americans.

“We have a moment where Americans are so concerned about cost of living, by education, by crime, by an unsafe world, and I hope that he will listen - just like Virginians hopefully recognize I’m listening,” said Youngkin.

The governor also says he expects those measures against Russia in Virginia to be in place long term.

