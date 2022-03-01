Virginia distillery prepares for more vodka bottle sales

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia ABC stores are showing their support for Ukraine by boycotting Russian products. Though this could be a chance for you to try out some new Virginia spirits.

Silverback Distillery gets its vodka ingredients in Nelson County, so it isn’t seeing any distribution issues in its future. Its master distiller, Lauren Riggleman, is hoping they sell a lot of vodka soon, given ABC’s change.

“Our vodka is one of our biggest tasters. We do a lot of cocktails with it,” Riggleman said.

She’s now hoping they get more bottle sales now there are fewer vodka options at ABC.

“What’s great about that is we can turn the vodka around in about a week. So if we need to make more we can,” Riggleman said.

She says supporting agriculture around town is just another plus of Virginia vodka.

“Our spent mash, local farmers come and pick it up and use it as fertilizer, cow feed, and things like that. So it’s kind of like a cyclical awesome thing we have with the farmers,” Riggleman said.

You can find Silverback Distillery in Afton, right off Route 151.

