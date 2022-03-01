Healthcare Pros
Virginia ABC puts $77K worth of Russian vodka into storage

A liquor store in downtown Richmond
A liquor store in downtown Richmond(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority says the $77,000 worth of Russian-sourced vodka it pulled from shelves won’t be thrown out but will be stored at its facilities “until further notice.”

The government-run liquor monopoly announced Sunday it was removing seven vodka brands from its stores in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s call for the state to show solidarity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Combined, those brands accounted for just over $1 million in sales in fiscal year 2021, according to ABC spokesperson Dawn Eischen, a small fraction of the $57 million in sales for the American vodka brand Tito’s, Virginia’s top-selling liquor. An estimated $68,000 in Russian-sourced vodka was pulled from store shelves, Eischen said, with another $9,500 idled at ABC’s distribution center that won’t be shipped out to stores.

The agency’s Russian vodka supply also includes $30,000 in bottles still owned by suppliers, not the government. That too will be unavailable on store shelves for the time being.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

