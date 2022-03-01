Healthcare Pros
Advertisement

Forecast: Feeling like spring Wednesday, and even warmer this weekend

A late Thursday cold front brings chilly air into Friday
By Megan Wise
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A real taste of spring for the next couple days and especially this upcoming weekend!

Tuesday Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

