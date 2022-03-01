Richmond School Board unanimously approves budget with amendments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After weeks of deliberation and a missed deadline to get its budget to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, the Richmond School Board unanimously approved a $548.4 million combined budget for the next school year.

A line of people waited outside River City Middle School Monday night before the special board meeting started to voice their concerns during the public commenting period.

A majority of those voices asked the board to keep the school division’s virtual academy and let Superintendent Jason Kamras keep his central office staff.

Overall, the school division will be asking the city for $201 million, $6 million less than what Kamras originally proposed, and $16 million more than the current year’s budget.

Amendments added to the budget by school board member Jonathan Young included adding $1.6 million into the virtual academy.

This will provide enough funding for 30 teachers in the school division’s virtual learning academy for next year.

“My point is to say that I anticipate anybody who wants to be virtual next year because of what we passed this evening, they’re likely [to have] the probability. They’re going to have the opportunity to do that,” Young said.

Young says even though the school board did come to a compromise Monday night, he expects that number to be adjusted based on what the city council approves and what the school division receives from the Commonwealth.

While a compromise came later than some had wished, this is just part of the process of adopting next year’s budget.

Young says that the budget will make its way to Stoney this week, and Richmond City Council will deliberate. Then the school board will see the numbers the city council has approved sometime likely in April.

From there, adjustments will need to be made based on how much funding the school division actually receives.

