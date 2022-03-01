Richmond Falcon Cam returns with new features

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the return of spring, that also means the return of the Richmond Falcon Cam!

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced the return of the live camera that streams the activities of a peregrine falcon pair that nests in downtown Richmond atop the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building.

“Each year, viewers around the globe are given the opportunity to peer into the lives of the world’s fastest animal in a way that would be otherwise impossible without the camera. And like any TV nature show, past years have documented quite a bit of drama — including territorial disputes over the highly sought-after nesting site, chicks taking their first nail-biting flights off the building’s ledge or even the failure of the nest altogether. Last year’s season saw a new pair form, which ultimately went on to raise a brood of four chicks — the highest number of chicks produced at this site in more than a decade. It is impossible to predict exactly what 2022 has in store for the birds but regardless, there is no doubt that falcon fans across the country will be tuning in every step of the way and rooting for their success,” DWR said in a release.

There are also some new features for falcon watchers to enjoy with this year’s return. New this year, there will be audio accompanying the video and a time-lapse feature. The time-lapse will allow viewers to go back and see the falcons’ activities from the day before.

The DWR said the same pair of falcons observed last year had been spotted frequently on camera in February.

“As long as no new birds show up and replace one of the current pair, the first egg will likely be laid around mid-March. Until then, viewers can expect to see the falcons maintaining their nest, otherwise known as a “scrape,” and continue to engage in courtship behaviors, or pair-bonding,” DWR said.

You can follow the falcons here.

