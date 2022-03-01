Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts urge residents to use caution as a rabid kitten was picked up on the city’s northside.

Last week, a kitten was found along 5th Avenue and dropped off at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Officials received positive results on Monday from the kitten’s rabies test.

RHHD is contacting the 12 people who were in contact with the kitten to see if there was exposure and possibly seek medical treatment if needed.

Health officials said residents, especially in the area where the kitten was found, should take the following precautions to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Don’t attract wild animals into your yard by leaving out pet food or uncontained garbage



Vaccinate all cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock against rabies and keep their shots up to date



Don’t allow pets to roam freely through the neighborhood; keep them on a leash when walking them



Report stray animals to your local animal control agency

“Rabies can be deadly; it is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. The virus is in the saliva of rabid animals and can be transmitted through a bite or by getting infected saliva in the eyes, mucous tissue, or an open wound. If you or your pet are attacked or bitten, report it to the health department or animal control authorities,” RHHD said in a release.

For more information on rabies prevention, click here.

