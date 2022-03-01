RACC: Olympus, the emaciated dog is now up for adoption

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news from Richmond Animal Care and Control regarding Olympus, the emaciated dog that was found abandoned in early February.

We are so very happy to share that Olympus is doing great! 💕 He had us all worried there for a bit, but his strength and... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

In a post on Facebook RACC says that Olympus is doing great and that he is now up for adoption.

RACC is accepting adoption interest emails through Thursday. Those interested can contact Christie Peters, here.

