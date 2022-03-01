Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RACC: Olympus, the emaciated dog is now up for adoption

RACC will be accepting interest emails through Thursday
RACC will be accepting interest emails through Thursday(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news from Richmond Animal Care and Control regarding Olympus, the emaciated dog that was found abandoned in early February.

We are so very happy to share that Olympus is doing great! 💕 He had us all worried there for a bit, but his strength and...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

In a post on Facebook RACC says that Olympus is doing great and that he is now up for adoption.

RACC is accepting adoption interest emails through Thursday. Those interested can contact Christie Peters, here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time

Latest News

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
William Ezell Taylor.
Chesterfield food court shooter sentenced to prison
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to...
Legislature OKs all Youngkin cabinet members but Wheeler