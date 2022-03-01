RACC: Olympus, the emaciated dog is now up for adoption
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news from Richmond Animal Care and Control regarding Olympus, the emaciated dog that was found abandoned in early February.
In a post on Facebook RACC says that Olympus is doing great and that he is now up for adoption.
RACC is accepting adoption interest emails through Thursday. Those interested can contact Christie Peters, here.
