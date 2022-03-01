Petersburg man from famed Tuskegee Airmen receives Lifetime Achievement Award

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Ninty-five-year-old retired Army Colonel Porcher Taylor Jr., one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen, who’s now living in Petersburg, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated.

The retired colonel and education administrator served his country in the United States Navy and Army across three wars: World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He became part of the famed Tuskegee Airmen in the 1940s.

“He’s a true, true dedicated, patriotic American. It really meant a lot to him to serve his country,” said his wife, Ann Taylor.

Taylor Jr. has been awarded for many of his contributions, including the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, an honor shared by former U.S. President Gerald Ford and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

But the 95-year-old said receiving this award tops them all.

“This has been a long time coming. Porcher Taylor was the spearhead behind the chapter,” said Howard Baugh, President of the Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

Col. Taylor was one of the founders of the Baugh chapter that was established in 1972 in Petersburg.

He named the chapter after the late Howard Baugh, a Petersburg native who was a WWII Fighter Pilot and an Original Tuskegee Airman that rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

In the early days, the chapter met at his home.

“It was PT’s (Porcher Taylor) idea, and he got some other military folks on board. And when they drew up the articles of incorporation, the address was 1801, right here,” said Richard Baugh, Treasurer of the Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

The group says there’s not a day that Taylor’s efforts to preserve history and honor those who sacrificed go unnoticed. He paved the way for the next generation to reach for the skies.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without Porcher Taylor,” said Howard.

“He is very deserving of this award and long time coming,” said Richard.

Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day is on March 24. The East Coast chapter will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington.

Tuskegee Airmen Porhcer Taylor Jr. receiving the Lifetime Achievement award (Tuskegee Airmen Porhcer Taylor Jr. receiving the Lifetime Achievement award)

