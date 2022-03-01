Healthcare Pros
Pavement repairs on I-95 south in Hanover cause major traffic backups

Traffic alert generic
Traffic alert generic(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Only one lane of I-95 is open at the 92-mile marker between East Patrick Henry Road and Lewistown Road because of emergency pavement repairs.

The double lane closures will continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes will reopen for the morning rush but close again around 9 a.m. Wednesday for more repairs.

VDOT recommends using Route 1 and Route 301 as alternates.

