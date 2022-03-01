News to Know for March 1: Arrest in deadly Petersburg shooting; RPS Budget talks; Beautiful Sunny Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in Petersburg on Monday afternoon that left one man dead. We have more on that and our other top headlines!

18-year-old Arrested In Petersburg

Ronald Parker Jr. (Petersburg Bureau of Police)

Ronald Parker Jr. is behind bars and charged in Monday afternoon’s deadly shooting that left one man dead.

Police say they found the victim on Ferndale Avenue with a gunshot wound. 32-year-old Brian Wade Jr. was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

Parker was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder and multiple weapons charges.

RPS Approves A Budget

After weeks of back and forth, the Richmond School Board unanimously approved a budget plan for the next school year - with a price tag of $548 million.

Overall, the school division will be asking the city for $201 million, $6 million less than what Kamras originally proposed, and $16 million more than the current year’s budget.

This budget is now on its way to Mayor Levar Stoney’s desk - but nothing is final yet.

The plan will be included in the mayor’s budget proposal, which has to be approved by city council.

School board member Jonathan Young says that the school board will see the numbers the city council has approved sometime in April.

Mask Law Takes Effect Today

Changes were announced by the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) regarding COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools and childcare programs (Unsplash)

Starting today, all school districts in Virginia must now abide by the new law that makes masks in schools optional.

Some districts have dropped mask mandates altogether, others like RPS and Petersburg are still requiring students to wear masks unless the child’s parents contact the school directly to opt-out.

Baby Formula Recall Expanded

The mother says she will be returning the cans to the company for a refund. (wwbt)

Abbott Nutrition is expanding its massive recall of baby formula after another baby dies.

At least four infants have been hospitalized and now two have died from possible infection with a bacteria that may be in the formula.

Similac PM 60-40 has recently been added to the list and products from lot code 2-7-0-3-2-K-8-0.

They now join other Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare powdered products with codes between 22 and 37, and expiration dates of April 2022 or later.

Beautiful Sunny Day!

Looks like we will be heading into March with some beautiful Spring-like weather!

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Final Thought

