Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man killed in Southside Plaza shooting over the weekend identified

Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man that was killed in a shooting at Southside Plaza over the weekend.

On Feb. 26, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area.

Once on scene, they found Vidal Smith, 25, of Richmond with a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time

Latest News

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
William Ezell Taylor.
Chesterfield food court shooter sentenced to prison
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to...
Legislature OKs all Youngkin cabinet members but Wheeler