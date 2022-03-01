Man killed in Southside Plaza shooting over the weekend identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man that was killed in a shooting at Southside Plaza over the weekend.

On Feb. 26, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area.

Once on scene, they found Vidal Smith, 25, of Richmond with a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

