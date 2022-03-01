Henrico Police search for suspects in connection to stealing 24 cell phones from Walmart locations

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are involved in stealing a large number of cellphones from two Walmart stores.

Police say both thefts occurred on Feb. 19, 2022, one in the 6900 block of Forest Avenue and the other in the 7900 block of Brook Road.

Henrico Police search for suspects involved in stealing 24 cell phones from Walmart stores (Henrico County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

