Henrico Police search for suspects in connection to stealing 24 cell phones from Walmart locations

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are involved in stealing a large number of cellphones from two Walmart stores.

Police say both thefts occurred on Feb. 19, 2022, one in the 6900 block of Forest Avenue and the other in the 7900 block of Brook Road.

Henrico Police search for suspects involved in stealing 24 cell phones from Walmart stores
Henrico Police search for suspects involved in stealing 24 cell phones from Walmart stores

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

