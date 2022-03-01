Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Coors Light ditches plastic 6-pack rings

Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.
Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.(Molson Coors)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coors Light is going greener in 2022.

The largest beer brand in the US announced it is getting rid of the plastic rings that hold the cans on its six-packs. They’ll be replaced with a cardboard wrap that is sustainably sourced and recyclable.

Within the next three years, Molson Coors says all of its brands, including Miller Lite and Blue Moon, will also use the same packaging.

Plastic rings have long been criticized by environmental groups who say they pose a threat to wildlife and cause pollution.

The World Economic Forum says there will be more plastic than fish in oceans worldwide by the year 2050.

Coors officials say the cardboard has received positive feedback in the countries where it is already being used.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
William Ezell Taylor.
Chesterfield food court shooter sentenced to prison
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers