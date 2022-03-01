Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield, Henrico no longer requiring masks on school buses

Chesterfield and Henrico Schools announced that masks on school buses will now be optional
Chesterfield and Henrico Schools announced that masks on school buses will now be optional(Unsplash)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST
HENRICO/CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two school districts in central Virginia have now updated their mask policy.

Students in Chesterfield and Henrico will no longer need to wear face masks on the school buses.

Henrico lifted the mandate after the CDC handed down the new guidance. The school district also lifted mask requirements for teachers and staff.

As for Chesterfield, the school district sent out an update to families saying that masks are also optional for CCPS staff and visitors.

