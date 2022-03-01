Chesterfield, Henrico no longer requiring masks on school buses

HENRICO/CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two school districts in central Virginia have now updated their mask policy.

Students in Chesterfield and Henrico will no longer need to wear face masks on the school buses.

Henrico lifted the mandate after the CDC handed down the new guidance. The school district also lifted mask requirements for teachers and staff.

As for Chesterfield, the school district sent out an update to families saying that masks are also optional for CCPS staff and visitors.

