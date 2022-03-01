Cherry blossoms in Washington DC to reach peak bloom March 22-25

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - March is here, which means cherry blossom season is right around the corner!

If you want to make the trip to Washington D. to check them out, National Park officials say they’re expected to reach peak bloom March 22-25.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is set for March 20 through April 17. It is one of DC’s biggest tourist draws.

The festival was dramatically scaled back over the last two years due to the pandemic, but it is coming back in full force this year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.