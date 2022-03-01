Healthcare Pros
Cherry blossoms in Washington DC to reach peak bloom March 22-25

The cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. in peak bloom. (Source: nationalcherryblossomfestival.org
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - March is here, which means cherry blossom season is right around the corner!

If you want to make the trip to Washington D. to check them out, National Park officials say they’re expected to reach peak bloom March 22-25.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is set for March 20 through April 17. It is one of DC’s biggest tourist draws.

The festival was dramatically scaled back over the last two years due to the pandemic, but it is coming back in full force this year.

