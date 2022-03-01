Healthcare Pros
Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue closes original location

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular restaurant in Richmond has closed its doors after 30 years.

Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue announced the closure of its original location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Its last day was this past Sunday.

The restaurant said the closure was because there was not enough staff, and it is being torn down to make way for a new development.

Buz and Ned’s said its location on West Broad Street would remain open, and the dining room will reopen this month.

