Applications for Hanover’s Real Estate Tax Relief Program close Tuesday
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is the deadline for Hanover residents to apply for the county’s Real Estate Tax Relief Program.
This is for elderly or permanently disabled residents with a net worth of $200,000 or less.
Applicants must be at least 65-years-old or permanently disabled. They must own or partially own the property, and have lived within it on Dec. 31.
To apply, call the Commissioner of Revenue at 804-365-6128.
