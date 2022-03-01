Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Alleged pimp arrested in Stafford County

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged pimp during ongoing efforts to address...
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged pimp during ongoing efforts to address criminal activity at hotels along Warrenton Road.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged pimp during ongoing efforts to address criminal activity at hotels along Warrenton Road.

An investigation unit said it encountered a prostitute at the Sleep Inn. While interviewing her, her phone alert from her alleged pimp said there were police in the area.

“This was absolutely true, as law enforcement was reading the text. A return text was sent to the pimp to return to the hotel and pick up the prostitute. Would the pimp fall for it? As you probably surmised, he took the bait,” the sheriff’s office said.

When he pulled into the parking lot, a deputy stopped the alleged pimp, Markeith Stallworth.

Stallworth was found to be wanted in on a Capias from Fauquier County.

“A Taurus 9mm handgun was located in the center console of the vehicle, and Stallworth was discovered to be a convicted felon,” the sheriff’s office said.

Stallworth is charged with receiving earnings from a prostitute, aiding a prostitute and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was taken to jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time

Latest News

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
William Ezell Taylor.
Chesterfield food court shooter sentenced to prison
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to...
Legislature OKs all Youngkin cabinet members but Wheeler