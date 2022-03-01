Alleged pimp arrested in Stafford County

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged pimp during ongoing efforts to address criminal activity at hotels along Warrenton Road.

An investigation unit said it encountered a prostitute at the Sleep Inn. While interviewing her, her phone alert from her alleged pimp said there were police in the area.

“This was absolutely true, as law enforcement was reading the text. A return text was sent to the pimp to return to the hotel and pick up the prostitute. Would the pimp fall for it? As you probably surmised, he took the bait,” the sheriff’s office said.

When he pulled into the parking lot, a deputy stopped the alleged pimp, Markeith Stallworth.

Stallworth was found to be wanted in on a Capias from Fauquier County.

“A Taurus 9mm handgun was located in the center console of the vehicle, and Stallworth was discovered to be a convicted felon,” the sheriff’s office said.

Stallworth is charged with receiving earnings from a prostitute, aiding a prostitute and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was taken to jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.