Agencies ask for help collecting diapers for 9th Annual Diaper Drive

A photo of diapers taken on Nov. 4, 2021.
A photo of diapers taken on Nov. 4, 2021.(Connor Matteson)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant and Toddler Connection of Chesterfield are asking for help from the community to collect diapers for the 9th Annual Diaper Drive.

The agencies ask for the county’s youth, local organizations and businesses to collect children’s diapers.

“We’re taking a bit of a different approach this year after seeing so many young people want to get involved and help collect diapers last year,” said Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator. “This year, we want to see more groups, specifically our youth, get organized and participate to help those who are in Chesterfield County and the City of Colonial Heights.”

The drive will run the entire month of March.

As part of the drive, community members are encouraged to buy new, unopened diapers and wipes to help hundreds of families across Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.

All sizes of diapers newborn through 6, pullups and baby wipes are accepted this year.

“It is truly going to be a community effort this year,” said Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager. “Aside from our youth, this is an excellent opportunity for community partners to also get involved with this year’s drive.”

Those interested should contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator at rogersa@chesterfield.gov, or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at pakulal@chesterfield.gov.

