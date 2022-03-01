18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., police and EMS responded to the 2200 block of Ferndale Avenue for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, first responders found 32-year-old Brian Wade Jr., 32, with a gunshot wound. Wade was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Ronald Parker Jr., 18, was on the scene and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Parker is being held until his next court appearance.

