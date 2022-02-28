What you can do if your Amazon package is delivered late

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - How many times have you ordered something from Amazon, and it took longer than two days arrive?

Part of the Prime membership is that your order will get there in 2 days, so when it doesn’t, here’s what you need to do according to Kyle James, the creator of the popular money savings site RatherBeShopping.com. He says to open a live chat with an Amazon rep and tell them your item is late.

The rep will tell you when your stuff is supposed to arrive and to contact them again if it does not show up. He says do not accept that answer. He suggests saying you won’t need it by then and then asking for a full refund. In his experience, they will offer to credit your account via gift card or original payment.

So, what happens when the package actually arrives? You may get to keep it unless you were specifically asked to go to send it back.

James says the best time to do this is 24 hours after the package was set to arrive. He says you’re paying for 2-day shipping, so hold Amazon’s feet to the fire if the company doesn’t hold up with its end of the bargain.

