Warm start to March expected across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - March is shaping up to be a warmer than average month across Central Virginia.

The meteorological start of spring is March 1, and warmer temperatures will arrive right on schedule if you go based off that calendar. Astronomical spring, which most people think of as the official start of spring, begins on March 20 this year.

The Climate Prediction Center shows above average temperatures expected in the next 6 to 10 days across southeastern U.S.

Warmer than average weather is expected for the next 6 to 10 days across Central Virginia. (WWBT)

High temperatures Tuesday will climb into the low 60s, with upper 60s close to 70 degrees expected on Wednesday. Thursday will still be in the mid 60s before a brief cooldown for one day on Friday.

It will likely turn even warmer this weekend into the following week with high temperatures by Sunday in the mid 70s. We could even push toward 80 degrees early next week!

Warmer than average weather ahead across Central Virginia! (WWBT)

Warmer weather is to be expected as we head into the spring months, but these temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above the average highs (averages for early March are in the mid to upper 50s).

There are signs that the warmer than average weather may persist into the mid to late part of March, although that is less certain because it is farther into the future.

