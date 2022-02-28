TSA: 2 women found with guns in 2 days at Virginia airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration said it found two women with guns at a Virginia airport in two days.

TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport said they stopped a Windsor woman on Friday, just a day after a Virginia Beach woman was stopped.

Officials said the Windsor woman was carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun and the Virginia Beach woman had a loaded 9mm weapon.

The incidents were not related.

Each time, officers stopped the women when their carry-on bags triggered a security alarm.

TSA officers alerted police, confiscating firearms and citing the woman on weapons violations.

