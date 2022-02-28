Healthcare Pros
Three men arrested in connection to Henrico armed robbery

Terrell Randolph, Randy Cofield and Ronnie Taylor
Terrell Randolph, Randy Cofield and Ronnie Taylor(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery last week.

Police say around 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 24, they responded to the report of an armed robbery on the 4700 block of South Laburnum Avenue. Upon arrival, officers engaged in a short vehicle pursuit with the suspects.

The victims told police they were robbed of cash and personal items.

Then, officers were able to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen items.

Here’s the list of charges for Terrell Donnell Randolph, 22, Randy Antonia Cofield, 21, and Ronnie Calvin Taylor, 28:

Terrell Donnell Randolph

  • 2x Robbery using a firearm
  • Carjacking
  • Conspiracy to commit a robbery using a firearm
  • Conspiracy to commit a carjacking
  • 3x use of a firearm in a felony (1st offense)
  • Attempted robbery using a firearm

Randy Antonia Cofield

  • 2x Robbery using a firearm
  • Carjacking
  • Conspiracy to commit a robbery using a firearm
  • Conspiracy to commit a carjacking
  • 3x use of a firearm in a felony (1st offense)
  • Attempted robbery using a firearm

Ronnie Calvin Taylor

  • 2x Robbery using a firearm
  • Carjacking
  • Conspiracy to commit a robbery using a firearm
  • Conspiracy to commit a carjacking
  • 3x use of a firearm in a felony (1st offense)
  • Attempted robbery using a firearm

