Richmond City Council set to review competing casino revenue proposals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he’ll offer city residents two cents off the real estate tax rate if voters say yes this November to the ONE Casino + Resort project in south Richmond. But, at least one councilor is now pumping the brakes on that idea.

“A proposed tax cut would mean less money in our city revenue and city general fund to be able to support not only our schools but our city service needs,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

Lynch wants to take that money and set it aside to provide funding for Richmond Public Schools. That two-cent reduction is the equivalent of between $22 million and $30 million. She is introducing the idea to councilors now, with a potential standoff vote between the competing ideas for casino revenue at the council’s meeting next month.

“But every year it becomes harder and harder when you are living in a city. A capital city with so much tax-exempt property; it gets harder and harder to generate the revenue that we need to support, to fully fund and support our schools,” said Lynch.

The mayor will officially present his budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Friday afternoon. That work has been underway since October.

Last year, the mayor’s budget stood at about $770 million, with no increases in property taxes. But, the city’s public utility rate did increase.

In his State of the City address earlier this month, Stoney said casino revenue could offset taxes and provide for schools.

“If the referendum is successful, we will utilize the revenues from that project to modernize city and school infrastructure,” said Stoney.

A budget amendment in the Virginia General Assembly could also complicate matters. It would prevent Richmond from holding another local referendum on casino gaming until November 2023 while exploring options in Petersburg.

The budget amendment is included in Senate Bill 30. The amendment was not included in the House version. The conferees from the Senate and House will get together to decide which amendments will be agreed to.

