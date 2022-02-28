Richmond chef to be featured on Food Network

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pastry chef is making his national debut Monday on the Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship.”

NBC12 caught up with Justin Ross last week to talk about his journey to the national spotlight and why he’s excited to compete as a color-blind chef.

He runs JC Desserts at Hatch Kitchen restaurant in Richmond.

You can watch Justin on Spring Baking Championship Monday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

