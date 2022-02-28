Police arrest Richmond man in connection to September shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico and Richmond have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in September.

Daquan Vashon Kelson was taken into custody outside his home on the 1500 block of Peterson Street in Richmond.

Kelson was served with multiple warrants relating to an aggravated assault that occurred on Sept. 15, 2021, in the 3400 block of Howard Road where one person was inside the home and a shot was fired from outside the building, striking the victim inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Kelson has been charged with the following:

Use of a firearm in Felony (1st offense)

Malicious wounding

Violent felon possessing/transporting weapon

