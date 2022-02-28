Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police arrest Richmond man in connection to September shooting

Daquan Kelson
Daquan Kelson(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico and Richmond have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in September.

Daquan Vashon Kelson was taken into custody outside his home on the 1500 block of Peterson Street in Richmond.

Kelson was served with multiple warrants relating to an aggravated assault that occurred on Sept. 15, 2021, in the 3400 block of Howard Road where one person was inside the home and a shot was fired from outside the building, striking the victim inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Kelson has been charged with the following:

  • Use of a firearm in Felony (1st offense)
  • Malicious wounding
  • Violent felon possessing/transporting weapon

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jose Marmolejo, 25, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 27.
Man arrested after found with young girl in motel room
North American B-25 Panchito
Get ready for take-off as the 2022 Warbird Showcase Tour flies through Virginia
Chanay Smith
Missing Chesterfield girl with medical condition located safe
Crews say the child seemed to be alright once he was taken out of the well.
16-year-old rescued after falling 30 feet down well
Virginia State Police
VSP charge orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy

Latest News

Terrell Randolph, Randy Cofield and Ronnie Taylor
Three men arrested in connection to Henrico armed robbery
The percentage of Virginians who are fully vaccinated has risen, and more than 15 million doses...
Over 72% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 15 million vaccines administered
On Monday, 764 new cases were reported.
Less than 800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 7.3%
Ashley Huddleston
Chesterfield Police continue search for missing woman four years after her disappearance