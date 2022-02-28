Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police arrest 3 on drug charges

Nicole White, Daran Horton and Derek Toles
Nicole White, Daran Horton and Derek Toles(Fredericksburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police arrested on Saturday on drug charges.

On Feb. 26, around 11 p.m., police stopped a vehicle after the officer reported seeing the driver fail to stop at a red light.

The driver, identified as Nicole White, 38, of Stafford County, was found with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

White was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and taken to jail.

Around the same time, officers went to the Super 8 Motel along Mall Court to serve outstanding warrants on two people.

Officers found one of the wanted people, Derek Toles, at the hotel.

“While arresting Toles in his hotel room, officers saw narcotics in plain view and a second person in the room, later identified as Daran Horton,” police said.

The items police found.
The items police found.(Fredericksburg Police)

Horton and Toles were arrested and taken to jail.

Additional charges are pending against the two until lab results are received.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
Customer Service and Park Ranger jobs at First Landing State Park
Virginia state parks looking for hundreds to fill full and part time positions
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Man killed in Southside Plaza shooting over the weekend identified
Ronald Parker Jr.
18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Don’t just blindly pay your credit card bill each month. Experts say to always look at the...
Make sure you look at your credit card statements each month
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
News to Know for March 2: State of the Union recap; Virginia lawmakers react; Best weather day of the week
Joshua Davis was a guest of first lady Jill Biden for tonight's speech.
Midlothian 7th grader recognized by President Biden
A Virginia Beach school board member has been removed from a state educational working group...
School board member loses post in working group over remark
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash