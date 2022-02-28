Police arrest 3 on drug charges

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police arrested on Saturday on drug charges.

On Feb. 26, around 11 p.m., police stopped a vehicle after the officer reported seeing the driver fail to stop at a red light.

The driver, identified as Nicole White, 38, of Stafford County, was found with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

White was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and taken to jail.

Around the same time, officers went to the Super 8 Motel along Mall Court to serve outstanding warrants on two people.

Officers found one of the wanted people, Derek Toles, at the hotel.

“While arresting Toles in his hotel room, officers saw narcotics in plain view and a second person in the room, later identified as Daran Horton,” police said.

The items police found. (Fredericksburg Police)

Horton and Toles were arrested and taken to jail.

Additional charges are pending against the two until lab results are received.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.