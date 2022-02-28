Healthcare Pros
Advertisement

Forecast: Warm and sunny start to March!

Precipitation chances low into next week
By Megan Wise
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warmup starts Tuesday bringing some spring like weather this week.

Monday Overnight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm! Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

