Forecast: Warm and sunny start to March!
Precipitation chances low into next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warmup starts Tuesday bringing some spring like weather this week.
Monday Overnight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows near 30.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm! Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
