Henrico police look for suspects in shooting that left juvenile injured
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are looking for the people they say are responsible for shooting a juvenile early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the intersection of Hungary Spring Road and West Broad Street around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Police said four juveniles were leaving a business in the area.
While walking, police said, “a dark-colored sports car approached the group of juveniles and began to fire a weapon.”
One of the juveniles was hit and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators found surveillance video showing two people and a dark-colored Mustang. The car was seen leaving towards Broad Street.
Anyone with any information can call Henrico police or Crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
