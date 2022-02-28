Henrico police look for suspects in shooting that left juvenile injured

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are looking for the people they say are responsible for shooting a juvenile early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Hungary Spring Road and West Broad Street around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Police said four juveniles were leaving a business in the area.

While walking, police said, “a dark-colored sports car approached the group of juveniles and began to fire a weapon.”

One of the juveniles was hit and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators found surveillance video showing two people and a dark-colored Mustang. The car was seen leaving towards Broad Street.

Anyone with any information can call Henrico police or Crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

