Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin announces Alarm.com to expand in Fairfax County

Alarm.com currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia.
Alarm.com currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia.(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday that a technology company will invest $2.6 million to expand the technology research and development division at its headquarters in Fairfax County.

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) expansion would create 180 new jobs.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about what this means for Virginia.

Alarm.com’s exponential growth over the past two decades demonstrates that businesses of all sizes can succeed in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This cutting-edge Virginia company is at the forefront of smart technology in a booming global industry and will make further advances with its expansion of tech research and development.”

Victoria Schillinger, Vice President of Human Resources at Alarm.com also spoke about this expansion.

“For more than 20 years, Alarm.com has been a leader in Virginia and we continued to grow in 2021, not only by our number of employees but also expanding how we hire talent,” Schillinger said.

“Alarm.com, which has office locations in several other states, chose to make this investment in Virginia due to Northern Virginia’s strong workforce, including its high concentration of STEM workers, numerous higher education institutions, and desirable quality of life. It was only a decade ago that our company was 10 percent of the current size, and with our passion for research, development, and technology, we look forward to welcoming new talent to our team, and continuing to foster a culture of innovation, connectivity, growth, and development.”

The company currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia and will create additional engineering positions within its research and development division with this expansion.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
Customer Service and Park Ranger jobs at First Landing State Park
Virginia state parks looking for hundreds to fill full and part time positions
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Man killed in Southside Plaza shooting over the weekend identified
Ronald Parker Jr.
18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Don’t just blindly pay your credit card bill each month. Experts say to always look at the...
Make sure you look at your credit card statements each month
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
News to Know for March 2: State of the Union recap; Virginia lawmakers react; Best weather day of the week
Joshua Davis was a guest of first lady Jill Biden for tonight's speech.
Midlothian 7th grader recognized by President Biden
A Virginia Beach school board member has been removed from a state educational working group...
School board member loses post in working group over remark
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash