Gov. Youngkin announces Alarm.com to expand in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday that a technology company will invest $2.6 million to expand the technology research and development division at its headquarters in Fairfax County.

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) expansion would create 180 new jobs.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about what this means for Virginia.

“Alarm.com’s exponential growth over the past two decades demonstrates that businesses of all sizes can succeed in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This cutting-edge Virginia company is at the forefront of smart technology in a booming global industry and will make further advances with its expansion of tech research and development.”

Victoria Schillinger, Vice President of Human Resources at Alarm.com also spoke about this expansion.

“For more than 20 years, Alarm.com has been a leader in Virginia and we continued to grow in 2021, not only by our number of employees but also expanding how we hire talent,” Schillinger said.

“Alarm.com, which has office locations in several other states, chose to make this investment in Virginia due to Northern Virginia’s strong workforce, including its high concentration of STEM workers, numerous higher education institutions, and desirable quality of life. It was only a decade ago that our company was 10 percent of the current size, and with our passion for research, development, and technology, we look forward to welcoming new talent to our team, and continuing to foster a culture of innovation, connectivity, growth, and development.”

The company currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia and will create additional engineering positions within its research and development division with this expansion.

