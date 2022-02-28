Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
Customer Service and Park Ranger jobs at First Landing State Park
Virginia state parks looking for hundreds to fill full and part time positions
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Man killed in Southside Plaza shooting over the weekend identified
Ronald Parker Jr.
18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy details the impact the Russian invasion has had on sleep.
Zelenskyy: 'We’ve hardly slept for seven nights' since invasion began
Don’t just blindly pay your credit card bill each month. Experts say to always look at the...
Make sure you look at your credit card statements each month
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
News to Know for March 2: State of the Union recap; Virginia lawmakers react; Best weather day of the week
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Germany is disbursing money for the care of aged Holocaust survivors.
Germany to give $720 million for care of aging Holocaust survivors globally