Chesterfield Police continue search for missing woman four years after her disappearance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing their search for a missing woman who was last seen in 2018.

Police say Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing by her family on Feb. 20, 2018, and they last spoke with her on Feb. 7, 2018.

However, Huddleston was last seen on Christmas Day in 2017.

Huddleston is described as a white female, 5′5 inches tall, with blonde hair and green eyes, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Huddleston’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

