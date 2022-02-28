Chesterfield, Richmond lift mask mandates in public buildings

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and Richmond have revised their mask policy to make wearing one optional in public buildings.

The change comes as the new number of COVID infections and hospitalizations decrease.

Richmond’s mask change becomes effective on Tuesday, March 1. Employees and visitors in all Richmond-owned public buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask.

“As we relax the mask mandate, I want to take a moment to thank those public servants, frontline and essential workers, healthcare professionals, nonprofits, and community and business leaders who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure all Richmonders were safe and healthy over the past two years,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Effective immediately in Chesterfield, wearing masks indoors will be optional for employees and citizens who do not have illness symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID.

“Chesterfield County remains committed to protecting the safety and health of our employees and citizens by following the guidance of public health experts,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Winslow. “The virus that causes COVID-19 is still present in our community, but at levels not seen since early last fall. Data also indicates that the Omicron variant is resulting in less severe illness and far fewer hospitalizations, particularly in individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster. All of this is encouraging news.”

Under the county’s new mask policy, masks should still be worn in health care settings, high-risk congregate settings or when working with someone suspected to have or been exposed to COVID.

Employees will need to continue performing daily health assessments and stay home when sick.

