Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield, Richmond lift mask mandates in public buildings

The change comes as the new number of COVID infections and hospitalizations decrease.
The change comes as the new number of COVID infections and hospitalizations decrease.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and Richmond have revised their mask policy to make wearing one optional in public buildings.

The change comes as the new number of COVID infections and hospitalizations decrease.

Richmond’s mask change becomes effective on Tuesday, March 1. Employees and visitors in all Richmond-owned public buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask.

“As we relax the mask mandate, I want to take a moment to thank those public servants, frontline and essential workers, healthcare professionals, nonprofits, and community and business leaders who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure all Richmonders were safe and healthy over the past two years,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Effective immediately in Chesterfield, wearing masks indoors will be optional for employees and citizens who do not have illness symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID.

“Chesterfield County remains committed to protecting the safety and health of our employees and citizens by following the guidance of public health experts,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Winslow. “The virus that causes COVID-19 is still present in our community, but at levels not seen since early last fall. Data also indicates that the Omicron variant is resulting in less severe illness and far fewer hospitalizations, particularly in individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster. All of this is encouraging news.”

Under the county’s new mask policy, masks should still be worn in health care settings, high-risk congregate settings or when working with someone suspected to have or been exposed to COVID.

Employees will need to continue performing daily health assessments and stay home when sick.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time
School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
Customer Service and Park Ranger jobs at First Landing State Park
Virginia state parks looking for hundreds to fill full and part time positions
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Man killed in Southside Plaza shooting over the weekend identified
Ronald Parker Jr.
18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Local governments make changes to mask requirements in buildings.
‘Starting to get back to normal’: Mask mandates lifted at schools and govt. buildings
On Tuesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 6.8%.
Less than 1,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 6.8%
Chesterfield and Henrico Schools announced that masks on school buses will now be optional
Chesterfield, Henrico no longer requiring masks on school buses
A Virginia Senate staff member helps remove COVID-19 barriers after the session at the Capitol,...
Va. Senate removes a pandemic protocol -- plastic dividers