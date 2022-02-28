Bills prohibiting insurer discrimination against organ donors wins bipartisan support
Bills that would ban insurance companies from refusing or limiting coverage for living organ donors are advancing through the legislature with broad support.
SB 271, introduced by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and HB 421, introduced by Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Centreville, would put Virginia among 20 other states that have anti-insurance discrimination legislation, according to the American Kidney Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides support to people suffering from kidney disease.
Ebbin’s bill, which passed the House Appropriations Committee Friday on a unanimous vote, also requires employers to provide unpaid leave for donors.
“The unnecessary stress and burden posed by insurance problems can disincentivize those considering much-needed live kidney donations, which is a better process than kidneys donated by those who are recently deceased,” Ebbin said.
Approximately 170 people have received organ transplants from a living donor in Virginia in “recent years,” Ebbin said at a Senate committee meeting earlier this month.
