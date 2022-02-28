Applications for Tripl-A Business Assistance Program close Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is the last day for small businesses to apply for Richmond’s Triple-A Assistance Program.

The Office of Minority Business Development got $1 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding.

Richmond businesses with less than 50 employees that make less than $750,000 a year can apply to get part of that money.

