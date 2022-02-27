Healthcare Pros
Man arrested after found with young girl in motel room

The two talked over social media when girl ran away from home to him
Jose Marmolejo, 25, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 27.
Jose Marmolejo, 25, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 27.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after finding him with a young girl from New Kent County.

Police arrived at a home in the eastern part of New Kent around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 after receiving reports that an 11-year-old girl ran away from the residence.

While there, it was revealed that the child was talking with a man over social media and she was possibly with him.

She was later found in a nearby motel room with a 25-year-old man. The man had traveled to New Kent County from North Carolina to meet up with her.

The girl was immediately taken to the hospital for a complete evaluation.

Jose Marmolejo from Fayetteville, North Carolina was then taken into custody. He has been charged with rape, production of child pornography, abduction and other charges related to crimes against a child.

Marmolejo is currently being held at Henrico Jail East without bond and is awaiting arraignment in New Kent Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

