Hopewell public schools make PSAs to bring awareness to James River watershed

Hopewell seventh grade life science students making a flow diagram of the James River food web.(James River Association)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Seventh-grade students in Hopewell and all over the James River watershed region are making PSAs about the importance of caring for the river thanks to a three-year grant funding their projects.

Last year, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded the James River Association (JRA) a grant to provide environmental education to every life sciences student in Hopewell public schools as well as students in Surry and Amherst County school systems.

This investment by NOAA has made it possible for JRA to engage with over 2,100 students over the course of three years, providing educators the chance to define an issue impacting the James River specific to the school system’s region through both virtual and in-class lessons, as well as field experiences.

JRA began working with students focusing on the question “How can we protect aquatic ecosystems in the James River and Chesapeake Bay Watershed?”

The students were then tasked with taking on the challenge of making public service announcements on a problem that affects the river system.

“It has been a wonderful experience seeing these students develop and take ownership of their public service announcements,” said Nat Draper, Director of Education for the James River Association. “The topics they have selected vary from microplastics, sediment runoff and preserving oyster populations all relate to a healthy James River and Chesapeake Bay.”

This is the second year students from all over the state make videos in hopes of reaching an audience that will care about keeping our rivers safe.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

