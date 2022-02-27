Forecast: Sunshine returns today, warmer for the workweek
Mainly dry next 7 days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking a warmup that arrives by mid-week as we stay dry for much of the next 7 days.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny. Few showers possible through the afternoon mainly south of I-64. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs around 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 60.
