Families march in Richmond demanding legislators fund safer schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From Fox Elementary to Monroe Park, families marched through the Fan neighborhood on Saturday demanding the General Assembly give more money for localities to fix aging school buildings.

“Regardless of why the fire started, it [Fox elementary] doesn’t burn down if it had sprinklers in it and it was never retrofitted for sprinklers,” Becca DuVal, one of the organizers of the march said.

DuVal says while the community is continuing to recover from the Fox Elementary fire, she hopes more money will come from the General Assembly to repair the more than 110-year-old building.

She says she began to plan the march after she realized Fox is not the only school in Richmond deteriorating.

George Wythe alumni, Tisha Erby helped plan Saturday’s march after she says nothing has changed at the high school she graduated from in 2007.

She says after recently visiting the school she wants change to happen before her kids go to George Wythe starting next year.

“There’s no murals or anything in the school, there are cracks in the floor, but you know I’m trying to be a change,” Erby said. “I’m praying and doing a whole lot of research on how can we get a new building.”

Danika Bellamy-Sankar traveled an hour and a half to join the group on Saturday because she says her son’s classroom in Prince Edward County has a ceiling that continues to leak.

“These are our students, they should be a priority,” Bellamy-Sankar, said. “We shouldn’t have to come out here and shout and scream and ask for this. The fact that we have to go home and rally people and go home and call people for an elementary school, it’s disturbing.”

A recent report by the Virginia Department of Education found that more than half of all Virginia school buildings are more than 50-years-old.

On Saturday Sen. Jennifer McClellan of the 9th District, said replacing every building would cost more than $20 billion.

She says state investments in years past have been minimal and localities only have a few tools to help raise money for construction costs of schools.

One of those new potential tools was a bill killed in the house on Friday. It would have allowed localities to raise the local sales tax in order to fund those costs.

Sen. McClellan spoke to families on Saturday saying there are still some bills left alive to have more funding come into localities.

“We’ve got two different bills to create a fund that would provide loans or grants,” Sen. McClellan said. “We’ve got a legislation that will improve literary fund program and each budget has some money and a very different plan on how to use it but I think something will come out.”

