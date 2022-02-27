Better Business Bureau warns high school parents of SAT prep scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is bringing attention to a phone scam targeting the parents of high schoolers preparing for the SAT.

These scammers are eager to take advantage of those who are willing to pay the price for SAT tutors and test prep materials.

Those affected say they have gotten a phone call from a person claiming to be from the College Board, the company that administers SAT tests, or another educational organization trying to confirm an address to send test prep materials that their student requested at school.

In some cases, the caller even had the child’s name, phone number and school information. As the case with any con, there’s a catch, a deposit of sometimes hundreds of dollars needs to be paid before sending the materials .

Of course, after providing an address and credit card details, the items “requested” never come and the deposit will never be refunded.

BBB has some ways to avoid a scam like this, including:

Always be wary of unsolicited callers. If someone calls out of the blue, research their organization before sharing personal information or accepting their services or products. Look up the business they claim to represent and search the name with the words “scam” or “complaint”.

Double check with the student they claim requested the materials. If scammers say they are calling because of a service the student requested, tell them you need to check with your child and hang up. Make sure their claims are true before calling back.

Understand the College Board’s practices. The College Board will never ask you for bank or credit card information over the phone or via email. If a caller says otherwise, hang up.

Use your credit card when possible. Credit cards may refund your money if they spot a fraudulent charge or if you report one in a timely manner. Never agree to pay a stranger with a money wire, prepaid cards, or digital wallet, like Cash App or Venmo.

BBB encourages anyone who has experienced a scam like this or otherwise to report it to their scam tracker.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.