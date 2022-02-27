ABC pulls Russian liquor in solidarity with Youngkin’s call for ‘decisive action’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC announced over social media that they will be removing all Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves after Governor Glenn Youngkin called for ‘decisive action’ in support of Ukraine.

The governor in a statement released Saturday said any state involvement with Russian goods and services will be put to an end. Virginia ABC took it upon themselves to do their part in breaking trade ties with the country.

In the spirit of Gov. Youngkin’s call for decisive action in support of Ukraine, Virginia ABC is removing 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands from our store shelves. Russian-themed brands not produced in Russia like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff will not be removed. — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) February 27, 2022

As of now, they have identified seven Russian vodkas from their stores which include:

Beluga

Hammer & Sickle

Imperia

Mamont

Organika

Russian Standard

ZYR

Any liquors with a Russian theme or moniker, but not made or sourced in Russia like Stolichnaya or Smirnoff, will still be available for purchase.

ABC is currently looking at the rest of its inventory to determine if any other products have Russian origins.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.