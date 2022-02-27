Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – In Colorado, three teenagers were hospitalized when a floor collapsed during a house party.

Authorities in South Metro Denver say up to 150 teens were inside of the house late Saturday night when part of the floor gave way.

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)

Two of them had minor injuries. One had serious injuries.

The collapse also caused a gas leak, but crews were able to shut off the line.

Firefighters searched the entire home to make sure no one was trapped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP charge orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy
A vigil will be held in Prince George County for a 5-year-old girl killed in an off-road...
‘She would have loved every bit of this’: Vigil held for 5-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash
North American B-25 Panchito
Get ready for take-off as the 2022 Warbird Showcase Tour flies through Virginia
Chesterfield police searching for man in domestic altercation, shots fired
The incident happened Friday.
Henrico police respond to incident at 7-Eleven

Latest News

Hopewell seventh grade life science students making a flow diagram of the James River food web.
Hopewell public schools make PSAs to bring awareness to James River watershed
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
File Image
ABC pulls Russian liquor in solidarity with Youngkin’s call for ‘decisive action’
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms