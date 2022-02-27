Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP charge orthopedic surgeon with forcible sodomy
A vigil will be held in Prince George County for a 5-year-old girl killed in an off-road...
‘She would have loved every bit of this’: Vigil held for 5-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash
North American B-25 Panchito
Get ready for take-off as the 2022 Warbird Showcase Tour flies through Virginia
Chesterfield police searching for man in domestic altercation, shots fired
The incident happened Friday.
Henrico police respond to incident at 7-Eleven

Latest News

The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations...
Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Wisconsin community celebrates reopening of America's Black Holocaust Museum.
America’s Black Holocaust Museum reopens after 14 years
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St....
Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin