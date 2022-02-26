‘She would have loved every bit of this’: Vigil held for 5-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - For Unity Baptist Church in Prince George, unimaginable tragedy requires unparalleled unity. Days after a 5-year-old girl was killed in an off-road vehicle crash, her family got a lot of love and support in an atypical way Friday evening.

“When we got the call on Monday evening, I think all of hitting the ground on our knees praying,” said family friend Whitney Blankenship.

“A lot of the way we deal with grief naturally is that we focus on the tragedy, we focus on the loss of it,” said Pastor Chris Jenkins

But Friday, the congregation chose to focus on the opposite. From 5-7 p.m., the church honored Emmersyn Sweitzer with a celebration of life, complete with food, bounce houses, games and music. Jenkins said the vigil intended to have the community experience everything Emmersyn loved to do.

“This is a really unique situation as far as what we’re offering tonight for the family,” Jenkins said. “The family has so many circles of people that they are involved in, and this gives them all an opportunity who have been looking for a chance to just say, I want to put hands on you, I want to hug you, tell you we love you, and that we’re here for you.”

Emmersyn Claire Sweitzer lost her life after the UTV she was riding on crashed last week. Jenkins says that despite the tragedy, he wanted to make sure there was plenty of love to go around in memory of a little girl who had plenty of love to give.

“She called the shots, and it wasn’t in a bossy way,” Jenkins said. “It was just in a sweet, precious, loving little way a 5-year-old little girl would do.”

“She would have loved every bit of this. She would have been right in the middle of them all,” said another family friend, Kelli Glazier. “She didn’t know a stranger. She loved everybody that she saw. She loved everything about life.”

And in this big county with a small-town feel, even local legends like Professional Baseball player Jackie Bradley Jr. took time to let this family know they aren’t alone. He sent a video message to the family that was played during a slideshow with pictures of Emmersyn.

“We’re all praying for you. There is a lot of love and blessing headed your way,” Bradley said.

“You would gravitate to her; just to sit and listen to her talk - that’s just her personality,” said Baseball Coach Brent Hatton. “Being a small community, I know the support would be there, but this is gratifying.”

Pastor Jenkins wanted everyone who took pictures or videos to use the hashtag #LoveLikeEmmersyn and share it with the family, so they know how much support they have and how Emmersyn won’t be forgotten.

“She was the first one to curl up in your lap to give you a hug or tell you a secret. She was a God-fearing, loving child, and she was not afraid to tell anybody about it.” Blankenship said.

Now, as another day goes by, this family only hopes that Emmersyn’s passing has a purpose.

“The one thing truly their heart needs is that they want people’s lives to be changed for eternity; not just because of Emmersyn’s loss but because of Emmersyn’s life,” Jenkins said

A GoFundMe has been set up in Emmy’s honor to help her family pay funeral costs, medical bills, and anything else the family may need during this time.

