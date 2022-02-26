Healthcare Pros
Quill Theatre presents An Iliad at Gottwald Playhouse next month

This adaptation of Homer's epic tale will have a 14 show run at the Gottwald Theatre.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Quill Theatre brings an Obie award-winning adaptation of Homer’s epic masterpiece to the Gottwald Playhouse for a 14 show run.

The war in Troy is over – and the Poet saw it all first hand. Coming back from the frontlines, he spins a tale of unquenchable rage, heated arguments with gods and grieving widows. Just telling the story of the war, both seduces and ravages the Poet.

An Iliad weaves the unshakable attraction to warfare with the music of the muses, capturing the contradictory conditions of glory and violence.

This production of The Iliad is directed by James Ricks, staring Alec Beard as the Poet, Christopher Chorney as the Muse and original compositions by Niccolo Seligmann.

Performances run from March 24 - April 16 at the Gottwald Playhouse on 600 E Grace St. For more information on this performance, visit Quill Theatre’s website.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 804-814-3849 or at the main box office on North Laurel Street.

