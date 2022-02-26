Healthcare Pros
Mechanicsville High School students throw surprise celebration for cafeteria worker’s 95th birthday

By John Hood
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - By the time we reach our 90s, most of us hope to be done working, but one lunch lady at Mechanicsville High School is still holding off.

Evelyn Martin has spent a lifetime in the food industry after meeting her husband years ago hauling fish up to Central Virginia from Wilmington, North Carolina. But for the last 18 years, she has been serving breakfast and lunch to hundreds of students at Mechanicsville High School.

“My daughter and I didn’t have anything to do, and we were bored to death,” Martin said. “My husband passed, and her husband, and we had nothing else to do.”

The 94-year-old says serving kids and helping students make choices is now why she wakes up each and every day.

“I know I’m coming here every day, and I get to see their smiling faces. They’re very polite, very nice, and I love my coworkers,” Martin said.

It’s her impact on students that when they found out her 95th birthday was on Saturday, they wanted to do something special for her.

“It’s not a very common birthday. You don’t see this milestone often, so it’s important to recognize,” Sam Matthews, a senior at MHS, said.

Matthews is part of the emerging leaders class at MHS and says for the last month; they’ve been planning a surprise birthday celebration for Evelyn to happen during the second lunch period.

Friday afternoon, after every student was served, Martin was escorted by the school resource officer to the center of the cafeteria.

She was surprised with balloons, a birthday sash, a large card signed by staff and students, and a tiara.

“If it wasn’t for them [students], I wouldn’t be walking around,” Martin said. “I’d have to stay home, so don’t ever give up.”

Martin said she will be celebrating her birthday on Saturday with family and is looking forward to hitting 96 next year.

