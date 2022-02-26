Healthcare Pros
House panel kills push to let localities fund their own school construction costs through sales tax

‘You’re going to say parents’ choice matters when it comes to masks, but their choice doesn’t matter when it comes to school funding?’
GOP members of the House of Delegates are sworn in for the 2022 legislative session.
By Kate Masters
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
A Republican-led House panel voted Friday to kill legislation that would have allowed localities to raise local sales taxes in order to fund school construction costs.

The party-line vote came as a blow to many cities and counties across Virginia, as well as a growing — and bipartisan — contingent of legislators focused on school construction needs. While Virginia’s aging K-12 infrastructure has been a focus for nearly two decades, a recent report found that more than half of all school buildings are more than 50 years old. Replacing those buildings is estimated to cost roughly $25 billion.

Boosting local sales taxes was one solution recommended by the state’s Commission on School Construction and Modernization — the most recent task force convened on the issue. Multiple legislators, including Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, sponsored bills that would have allowed individual localities (in this case, Isle of Wight and the city of Charlottesville) to hold voter referendums on whether to increase the local sales and use tax by up to one percent. Groceries and essential household items such as toilet paper would be exempt, but revenue from the increase would go solely to school construction and renovation costs.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to supports this bill and the proposed tax being used on schools,” said Volpe Boykin, an Isle of Wight resident who spoke in favor of Norment’s bill on Friday. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, sponsored broader legislation that would have allowed any Virginia locality to hold the same referendum.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

